Precision Medicine: A New Era in Cancer Therapy
Rebecca Roberts, PhD
| Dec 15, 2023
| 6 min read
Precision medicine helps clinicians tailor individual treatments, addressing genetic mutations, tumor microenvironment variations, and therapeutic resistance.
Synthetic Libraries: Where Science Meets Impact
Twist Bioscience
| Oct 24, 2023
| 1 min read
Find answers to common synthetic biology research questions in this collection of quick educational videos.
CAR Technology in Cancer Therapy: From CAR-T to CAR-NK
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Sino Biological
| May 10, 2023
| 4 min read
From early target discovery to preclinical development stages, researchers explore novel strategies for effective cell therapies in cancer treatment.
Streamlining CAR T Cell Workflows with Automation
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific
| Sep 7, 2021
| 2 min read
Automated counterflow centrifugation systems accelerate cell therapy workflow processes while maintaining cell yields and efficacy.
Live-cell Imaging
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Aug 27, 2020
| 1 min read
Download this eBook to take a closer look at past efforts, modern challenges, and future advances!
Sanofi and Celgene Spend $20 Billion in Major Biotech Acquisitions
Katarina Zimmer
| Jan 22, 2018
| 2 min read
Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi to take over hemophilia drugmaker Biovertiv, while Celgene will buy cancer drugmaker Juno Therapeutics.
CAR T-Cell Trials Boast Promising Results
Diana Kwon
| Jun 5, 2017
| 2 min read
The results of two small clinical trials show that the immunotherapy is effective for multiple myeloma patients, at least in the near term.
Novartis Drops Gene Therapy Research
Ben Andrew Henry
| Sep 6, 2016
| 1 min read
The company has shuttered its experimental cell and gene cancer therapy unit, firing more than 100 researchers.
Cancer Immunotherapy Trial Suspended After Deaths
Kerry Grens
| Jul 8, 2016
| 3 min read
Juno Therapeutics asks the US Food and Drug Administration for permission to restart the CAR-T experiments without chemotherapy.
TS Picks: March 16, 2016
Kerry Grens
| Mar 16, 2016
| 2 min read
Corrections give belated credit for immunotherapy; mosquitoes have been bugging us long before Zika; the bright side of irreproducibility
