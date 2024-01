Experimental surgeries to prevent seizures may help scientists understand the link between autism and epilepsy.

Can Preventing Seizures Alter the Course of Autism?

Can Preventing Seizures Alter the Course of Autism?

Can Preventing Seizures Alter the Course of Autism?

Experimental surgeries to prevent seizures may help scientists understand the link between autism and epilepsy.

Experimental surgeries to prevent seizures may help scientists understand the link between autism and epilepsy.