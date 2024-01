The common fluorescent marker GFP traveled a long road to take its popular place in molecular biology today.

Serendipity, Happenstance, and Luck: The Making of a Molecular Tool

Serendipity, Happenstance, and Luck: The Making of a Molecular Tool

Serendipity, Happenstance, and Luck: The Making of a Molecular Tool

The common fluorescent marker GFP traveled a long road to take its popular place in molecular biology today.

The common fluorescent marker GFP traveled a long road to take its popular place in molecular biology today.