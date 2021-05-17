ADVERTISEMENT
Strategies to overcome common qPCR challenges
Real-Time PCR Tips and Tricks
RT-PCR

A scientist loads a 96-well plate containing qPCR reactions into a thermal cycler for DNA amplification and detection.
Insights into qPCR: Protocol, Detection Methods, and Analysis
Tanuka Biswas, PhD | Nov 8, 2023 | 6 min read
Learn about quantitative PCR (qPCR), including its fundamentals, common applications, modes of detection, and key quantification methods.
Discover the predictive power of wastewater for tracking pathogens
Wastewater’s Hidden Value for Monitoring Public Health
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Bio-Rad Laboratories | Mar 23, 2022 | 1 min read
Learn about wastewater-based epidemiology—from its conception to its present state and into its future.
Artist’s rendering of a light purple Ebola virus looping around itself that’s surrounded by red blood cells
Ebola Lurking in Brain Fluid Kills Monkeys Weeks After Recovery
Dan Robitzski | Feb 9, 2022 | 4 min read
New research reveals where the virus was hiding and hints at how to truly purge it from the body.
a person in a white lab coat with a blue glove inserting a clear pcr tube into a which thermocycler while holding an orange box
Coronavirus Mutations Could Muddle COVID-19 PCR Tests
Jack J. Lee | May 17, 2021 | 4 min read
Researchers find that SARS-CoV-2 variants can evade primer-probe sets and recommend that diagnostic assays include multiple targets for reliability.
