As soon as Melanie McConnell added the wash buffer to her sample, she knew she had made a mistake.

The Oligo Was a No Go

The Oligo Was a No Go

The Oligo Was a No Go

As soon as Melanie McConnell added the wash buffer to her sample, she knew she had made a mistake.

As soon as Melanie McConnell added the wash buffer to her sample, she knew she had made a mistake.