Abstract illustration depicting coronavirus research concept.
Curiosity and Compassion Fuel Rare Disease Research
Lauren Drouin shares how personal connections and scientific curiosities drive her work on gene therapy viral vectors. 
Lipid nanoparticle
Which Gene Therapy Delivery Vector Will Emerge Victorious? 
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Oct 2, 2023 | 2 min read
In the race to deliver successful gene therapies, frontrunner AAVs come head to head with underdog lipid nanoparticles. 
MRI images of brains from patients with epilepsy
Defending against Dravet
Aparna Nathan, PhD | Aug 21, 2023 | 3 min read
Gene therapy may be the first step toward curing a rare genetic epilepsy.
White mouse at the edge of a desk
The Heart Can Directly Influence Our Emotions
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Mar 1, 2023 | 4 min read
Researchers find that an increased heart rate can induce anxiety in mice, given the right context.
Building Bridges podcast logo
Building Bridges for Translational Research - A Special Podcast Series
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Cytiva | Feb 13, 2023 | 2 min read
Translational scientists discuss their experiences taking preclinical concepts to the market.
Learn How Researchers Make the Most of Viral Vectors for Gene Therapy
Viral Vector Platforms for Gene Therapy
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Feb 9, 2023 | 1 min read
In both the laboratory and clinic, scientists harness viral genetic transfer capabilities to develop gene therapies that modulate cellular function.
Learn about establishing a Gene Therapy Manufacturing Strategy&nbsp;
Considerations for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Strategies
Thermo Fisher Scientific | Oct 24, 2022 | 1 min read
Discover tips for setting up and optimizing adeno-associated virus production.
Scalable and reproducible solutions in CAR T cell therapy workflows&nbsp;
Advancing CAR T Cell Research and Development
Bio-Rad | Oct 20, 2022 | 1 min read
How to develop the best CAR T cell product for preclinical use.
Discover the potential of AAV vectors for gene therapy delivery
From Concept to Cure: Using AAV in Gene Therapy
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Bio-Rad Laboratories | Sep 29, 2022 | 1 min read
With the right tools and techniques, researchers develop safe and effective adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies.
The Past, Present, and Future of Gene and Cell Therapy
Bio-Rad | Sep 19, 2022 | 1 min read
Explore the genetics revolution in medicine.
An immunoglobulin, also known as an antibody, floating in solution.
Shining a Light on Mass Photometry
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Refeyn | Aug 9, 2022 | 3 min read
Mass photometry is an interferometric scattering-based technique offering researchers unprecedented characterization of biomolecular complexes and oligomerization in physiologically-relevant situations.
Ribbon diagram of the protein coat of an adeno-associated virus
Preprints Propose Constellation of Causes for Kids’ Liver Disease
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Jul 25, 2022 | 2 min read
Two independent groups suggest the suite of recent unexplained hepatitis cases may stem from coinfection with an adeno-associated virus and a helper adeno- or herpesvirus, a duo which may be especially virulent in children with a particular genetic variant.
A white mouse huddles with some of her nine-day-old pups.
In Vivo Gene Therapy Cures Infertility in Mice
Dan Robitzski | May 2, 2022 | 2 min read
Mice rendered infertile through ovary cell–targeting mutations gave birth to seemingly normal offspring through natural mating after a virus-based gene therapy was injected into their ovaries.
Select effective AAVs for gene therapy
A Model for Better Gene Therapy
PhoenixBio | Apr 5, 2022 | 1 min read
Explore how humanized liver chimeric mouse models smooth the transition between the laboratory and clinical trials.
Optimize quality control in gene therapy viral vector production
Empty or Full: Separating Therapeutically Viable Viral Vectors
Bio-Techne | Mar 16, 2022 | 1 min read
How to detect impurities during gene therapy vector production
800x560-thermo-october
A Scalable Process to Efficiently Manufacture Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific | Oct 28, 2021 | 3 min read
An optimized AAV production system allows researchers to consistently generate high virus titers.
Optimizing Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Manufacturing
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with OXGENE | Feb 16, 2021 | 2 min read
Scientists wield nature’s power to optimize adeno-associated virus (AAV) production and maximize gene therapy safety.
The Scientist's LabTalk - Episode 4
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Dec 11, 2020 | 1 min read
The Past, Present, and Future of Gene Therapy: How to Scale-up Successfully
aav adeno-associated virus vector gene therapy antibody hemophilia
Thwarting AAV-Neutralizing Antibodies Could Improve Gene Therapy
Emma Yasinski | Sep 25, 2020 | 5 min read
Adeno-associated viral vectors can deliver gene therapies, but AAV-neutralizing antibodies might prevent the medicines from working.
Dog Study Revives Concerns About Virus Used for Gene Therapy
Jef Akst | Jan 6, 2020 | 2 min read
Canines treated with an adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector showed evidence that the therapeutic DNA held within the virus can integrate into the host genome, risking the activation of oncogenes.
