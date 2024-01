The APOE4 variant causes cholesterol buildup in the cells that make protective fatty sheaths for neurons, possibly helping explain its role in neurodegeneration.

A Gene Variant Linked to Alzheimer’s May Disrupt Myelin Production

A Gene Variant Linked to Alzheimer’s May Disrupt Myelin Production

The APOE4 variant causes cholesterol buildup in the cells that make protective fatty sheaths for neurons, possibly helping explain its role in neurodegeneration.

The APOE4 variant causes cholesterol buildup in the cells that make protective fatty sheaths for neurons, possibly helping explain its role in neurodegeneration.