  3. Cochlea

Cochlea

A light gray mouse against an orange background listens to tiny headphones
Journey to the Center of the Ear
Niki Spahich, PhD | Aug 28, 2023 | 5 min read
An aqueduct connecting the brain to the ear may make gene therapy for hearing loss less invasive.
CRISPR Helps Mice Hear
Abby Olena, PhD | Dec 20, 2017 | 3 min read
Researchers reduce the severity of hereditary deafness in mice with the delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 protein-RNA complexes that inactivate a mutant gene in their inner ears. 
Lending an Ear
Kerry Grens | Sep 1, 2015 | 4 min read
Until recently, auditory brainstem implants have been restricted to patients with tumors on their auditory nerves.
Inner Ear Cartography
Ruth Williams | Sep 1, 2015 | 2 min read
Scientists map the position of cells within the organ of Corti.
Hearing Discrepancy Probed
Amanda B. Keener | Sep 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Common in vitro experiments have distorted the true mechanics of mammalian hair cell stereocilia.
The Bionic Ear
The Scientist Staff | Aug 31, 2015 | 1 min read
See the latest in cochlear implants from the University of New South Wales, Australia.
Tricky Transfections
Ruth Williams | Mar 1, 2015 | 2 min read
A combination of microinjection and electroporation inserts genes into hard-to-reach cells.
New Piece of a Mysterious Channel
Kerry Grens | Nov 25, 2014 | 3 min read
Researchers have nailed down yet another component of the mechanotransduction complex responsible for relaying signals from hair cells in the ear.
Week in Review: April 21–25
Tracy Vence | Apr 25, 2014 | 3 min read
Evolution of Y chromosome; delivering gene with “bionic ears”; diversity of an important cyanobacterium; charting genome-sequencing progress; blockbuster pharma deals
Cochlear Implant Gene Therapy
Ed Yong | Apr 23, 2014 | 3 min read
The surgically implanted device can be tweaked to provide short electric bursts that send a nerve-growing gene into local cells, a study on guinea pigs shows.
Next Generation: Ear-Powered Batteries
Sabrina Richards | Nov 10, 2012 | 3 min read
Researchers use the electric potential of a guinea pig’s inner ear to harvest enough energy to run a tiny sensor.
A Channel at Large
Kerry Grens | Nov 1, 2007 | 10 min read
