Multichannel pipette dispensing pink cell culture media into multiwell cell culture plate.
Mastering Cell Culture Liquid Handling 
Explore a comprehensive guide to pipetting best practices. 
Liquid Handling

A semi-automated liquid handling robot with a multi-channel attachment for pipetting samples into an array format.
The Latest in Lab Automation
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | Oct 31, 2023 | 5 min read
As technologies advance, laboratory automation becomes reachable for researchers seeking high throughput approaches and reproducible results.
Revolutionizing Laboratory Work with Connected Electronic Pipettes
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Sep 26, 2023 | 1 min read
Joni Åke and Sandra Söderholm will share how researchers can use electronic pipettes to improve accuracy and accelerate research results.
A photo of a scientist working with an EpMotion&reg; liquid handler.
Simplifying Liquid Handling Workflows with Automation
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Eppendorf | Aug 21, 2023 | 3 min read
Learn about the legacy of liquid handling in molecular breakthroughs and how effortless automation enables more accurate and precise research processes.
Learn how cell-free DNA is used for disease biomarker detection
Cell-Free DNA in Clinical Diagnostics
Tecan | Mar 29, 2023 | 1 min read
Advancements in measuring DNA in bodily fluids create new opportunities for understanding disease.
The BRAND Liquid Handling Station
Relieving the Pipetting Toll for Better Results
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and BRANDTECH Scientific | Mar 13, 2023 | 3 min read
Scientists use an automated liquid handling station to ensure consistency across a range of experiments.
Learn How Multiomics Drives Biotherapeutic Discovery and Development
Advancing Biotherapeutics with Multiomics
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Tecan | Jan 3, 2023 | 1 min read
Explore how biomolecular processes drive health and disease.
Why Automation Is a Necessity for Clinical Diagnostics
Bringing Fluency to Clinical Diagnostics Through Automation 
Tecan | Dec 7, 2022 | 1 min read
Automated liquid handling workstations offer flexibility for a wide range of application and process needs.
Key Strategies for Better Stem Cell Workflows
Solutions for Optimizing Stem Cell Therapy Development
Sartorius | Dec 6, 2022 | 1 min read
Discover how process knowledge is integral to stem cell workflow improvement and optimization.
Learn About the Tools and Principles for Liquid Handling Compliance
Streamlining Pharma Quality Control Workflows with Best Practices
Sartorius | Sep 22, 2022 | 1 min read
A concise guide to maintaining compliance standards for pipetting
Eat, Sleep, Pipette, Repeat: Strategies for Pipetting Success
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Aug 31, 2022 | 1 min read
In this webinar, Tom Bentivegna will discuss best pipetting practices for optimizing workflow and data reliability.
iStock
How to Eliminate Common Pipetting Errors
Avidien | Jun 13, 2022 | 1 min read
Learn about common pipetting errors and how to avoid them for more repeatable experimental results.
The Gripper Tower lab scene epMotion
Automating NGS Library Prep
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Eppendorf | Apr 12, 2022 | 3 min read
Liquid handlers specialized for next-generation sequencing (NGS) automate nucleic acid extraction and library preparation from microbiome samples.
epmotion-thumbnail
Improving Reproducibility with Automated Liquid Handling
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Eppendorf | Oct 14, 2021 | 2 min read
Automated liquid handling reduces manual labor and improves precision, reproducibility, and throughput.
Perfecting Dose Response Assays
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Feb 4, 2021 | 1 min read
Jeffrey Weidner and Eric Niederkofler will discuss strategies for optimizing dose response assays.
Echo Acoustic for Microbiome
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Sep 18, 2020 | 1 min read
The workflow for microbiome whole genome sequencing
Ovation® M Pipettes
VistaLab | Feb 26, 2014 | 1 min read
New line of manual pipettes which combine ergonomic comfort and style with conventional volume settings.
