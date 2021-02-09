Subscribe
Infographic: Transposable elements in cancer
Jumping genes are let loose in cancerous cells, with multiple effects on cell health.
Infographic: Transposable elements in cancer
Infographic: Transposable elements in cancer
Jumping genes are let loose in cancerous cells, with multiple effects on cell health.
Jumping genes are let loose in cancerous cells, with multiple effects on cell health.
methylation
methylation
Jumping Genes’ Role in Cancer
Diana Kwon
| Mar 1, 2023
| 8 min read
Transposons may be key players in how tumors develop and spread, but they also keep cancer at bay in some circumstances.
Psychedelics Slip Past Cell Membranes When Treating Depression
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD
| Feb 24, 2023
| 4 min read
The antidepressant properties of hallucinogenic drugs may stem from their ability to bind to intracellular serotonin receptors, a study suggests.
The Scientist
Speaks - Exploring the Secrets to Longevity and Cancer Resistance in Mole-Rats
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Vera Gorbunova discusses what naked and blind mole-rat cells reveal about aging and cancer resistance mechanisms.
Mice Pass Epigenetic Tweaks to Pups
Katherine Irving
| Feb 17, 2023
| 5 min read
An engineered methylation pattern persisted for four generations of mice, demonstrating transgenerational epigenetic inheritance can occur in mammals.
Infographic: How Epigenetic Marks Can Change the Genome
Katarina Zimmer
| Nov 1, 2022
| 2 min read
Although epigenetic changes were long thought to largely act on the genome, rather than as part of it, research is now showing that these patterns can, directly or indirectly, change the genetic code.
Methylation Sequencing in Cancer Detection
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Twist Bioscience
| 1 min read
Discover how efforts to uncover the genome's methylation patterns advance cancer detection.
Do Epigenetic Changes Influence Evolution?
Katarina Zimmer
| Nov 1, 2022
| 10+ min read
Evidence is mounting that epigenetic marks on DNA can influence future generations in a variety of ways. But how such phenomena might affect large-scale evolutionary processes is hotly debated.
Methylation in Young Brains May Be Key to Obesity: Mouse Study
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD
| Oct 19, 2022
| 4 min read
Epigenetic events, such as methylation, during early brain development in mice occur in genomic regions associated with BMI in humans, according to a new study.
Exposed: Environmental Echoes in Health - A Special Podcast Series
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Van Andel Institute
| 2 min read
Epigenetic experts discuss how environment and diet leave lasting impressions on the human genome.
Infographic: Questions Linger About Epigenetic Inheritance
Catherine Offord
| Apr 4, 2022
| 3 min read
Some studies suggest that associations between the health of children and the experiences of their parents or grandparents may be due to epigenetic mechanisms, but confounding factors challenge this interpretation.
Does Human Epigenetic Inheritance Deserve a Closer Look?
Catherine Offord
| Apr 4, 2022
| 10+ min read
The concept of epigenetic inheritance has long been controversial. Some researchers hope that new data on cross-generational effects of environmental exposures will help settle the debate.
Investigating Genetic and Epigenetic Landscapes with Long-Read Sequencing
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Oxford Nanopore
| 1 min read
Matthew Naish will discuss what he learned about
Arabidopsis thaliana
centromeres from long-read sequencing experiments.
DNA Methylation Could Predict Ovarian, Breast Cancers
Anna Napolitano, PhD
| Feb 11, 2022
| 5 min read
A pair of new studies finds that analyzing material from a Pap smear can reveal tumor risk in distant parts of the body, potentially allowing early interventions.
Maternal Smoking During Pregnancy Alters Placental Function and Fetal Growth
Roni Dengler, PhD
| Feb 3, 2022
| 2 min read
Smoking during pregnancy changes marks on placental DNA, altering its responses to environmental stressors.
July 1 - Using Automated 2D Electrophoresis for Protein Separation and Detecting Host Cell Proteins
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Merck
| 1 min read
In this webinar brought to you by Merck, explore how automating 2D electrophoresis brings increased resolution to protein detection and characterization.
Early-Life Stress Exerts Long-Lasting Effects Via Epigenome
Asher Jones
| Mar 18, 2021
| 5 min read
In mice, epigenetic marks made on histones during infancy influence depression-like behavior during adulthood. A drug that reverses the genomic tags appears to undo the damage.
Long-Lived Trees’ Epigenetic Mutations Serve as a Molecular Clock
Jef Akst
| Mar 1, 2021
| 2 min read
Cells found in different branches of a tree have different patterns of DNA methylation, changes in which accumulate over time.
Using Automated 2D Electrophoresis for Protein Separation and Detecting Host Cell Proteins
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with MilliporeSigma
| 1 min read
In this webinar brought to you by MilliporeSigma, explore how automating 2D electrophoresis brings increased resolution to protein detection and characterization.
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome May Be Inherited Epigenetically
Katarina Zimmer
| Feb 9, 2021
| 5 min read
Female mice modeling the hormonal disorder can pass symptoms down for several generations, likely via changes in genome methylation that are similarly observed in women with PCOS.
