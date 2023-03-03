News Brief

ADVERTISEMENT
Cheese wheels with moldy rinds on a wooden plank
Deleting a Gene Quells a Pesky Cheese-Destroying Fungus
Fungi disrupt microbial communities on cheese by making antibiotics. 
Tasmanian devil wrapped in blanket
Tasmanian Devils Face Threats from Rapidly Evolving Facial Cancers 
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Jun 30, 2023 | 3 min read
A genetic study tracked the evolution of two transmissible cancers currently ravaging populations of Tasmanian devils.
Image of methylated DNA
Stress Increases Biological Age, But Recovery Can Revert It
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Apr 21, 2023 | 2 min read
A new study relying on DNA methylation clocks suggests that the biological age of mouse and human cells can fluctuate in response to stressful events.
fMRI scan of two brains
New Brain Network Connecting Mind and Body Discovered
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Apr 19, 2023 | 4 min read
A new brain network responsible for complex movements may upend what we know about neural maps in primary motor areas
Green and brown illustration of cancer cells in front of a peach and yellow background.
Bacterial Tractor Beams Bring Radiation to Tumors
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Apr 17, 2023 | 3 min read
Colonizing tumors with engineered bacteria may allow researchers to target sites currently inaccessible to radionuclide therapy.
Surface rendering of microscopy image showing two dendritic cells (green) communicating with a nociceptor neuron (violet).
How Cells in the Skin Team Up To Fight Pathogens
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Apr 12, 2023 | 4 min read
Immune cells and pain neurons form complex partnerships to protect our bodies from pathogens, new research reveals.
Artist&rsquo;s rendition of orange DNA coiled around a blue histone protein.
“Cryptic Transcription”: How Aging Cells Express Fragments of Genes
Kamal Nahas, PhD | Apr 6, 2023 | 4 min read
Aging cells with weakened gene regulation spuriously transcribe RNAs, but their impact on health and longevity still needs to be examined.
Histological stain of in blue, red, and green of tumor
Self-Charging Battery Battles Tumors in Mice
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Apr 4, 2023 | 3 min read
A battery that charges itself in salty fluids starves tumors of oxygen, helping improve some drugs treat cancer, a study finds.
Artist&rsquo;s rendering of bright orange <em >E. coli&nbsp;</em>bacteria
New Synthetic E. coli Is Immune to Bacteriophage Infection
Anna Napolitano, PhD | Mar 30, 2023 | 3 min read
Self-contained synthetic E. coli resistant to viral infection could prove invaluable to the biotechnology industry by increasing product consistency and reducing safety concerns. 
Artist&rsquo;s rendition of red SARS-CoV-2 coronaviruses floating near blue strands of DNA.
COVID-19 Infections May Reshape Genetic Landscape
Holly Barker, PhD | Mar 30, 2023 | 3 min read
SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers structural changes in the host cell’s DNA, which provide a molecular explanation for long COVID, a new study suggests. 
electron micrograph of grey cancer cell, with two red T cells stuck to the side
Translation of “Jumping Genes” Creates Cancer Therapy Targets
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Mar 29, 2023 | 4 min read
Researchers find many tumor-specific antigens form when cancer genes and transposable elements link up.
Image of the fly brain (grey) highlighting the population of neurons (pink) to which the gut-secreted peptide CCHa1 signals
A Protein-Rich Diet Helps Mice and Flies Sleep More Soundly: Study
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Mar 24, 2023 | 3 min read
The effect appears to be mediated by a gut-secreted peptide that signals to neurons in the brain that modulate the response to mechanical vibrations.
Headshots of three people smiling and looking at camera.
2023 Brain Prize Awarded for Research on Synaptic Plasticity
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Mar 23, 2023 | 3 min read
The Lundbeck Foundation announces an international cohort of neuroscientists have collectively won the €1.3 million Brain Prize.
mouse
hCINAP Protein Key to Cellular Senescence: Study
Patience Asanga | Mar 23, 2023 | 3 min read
The authors claim that by preventing the formation of senescent cells, the protein could delay aging, but experts are skeptical.
Two pink-colored, rod-shaped bacteria interacting with a blue-colored human cell
Gut Bacterium Linked to Depression in Premenopause
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Mar 17, 2023 | 2 min read
The opportunistic pathogen Klebsiella aerogenes degrades estradiol and induces depressive-like behavior in mice, a study finds.
T regulatory cell in red sandwiching an antigen presenting cell in blue
Gut Bacteria Help T Cells Heal Muscle: Study
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Mar 14, 2023 | 4 min read
Regulatory T cells in the colon travel to muscles to promote wound healing in mice, raising questions about how antibiotics may impact injury recovery.
Fluorescent images of red cells showing high and low levels of infection in green
Parasite Drove Natural Selection in Amazonian Indigenous Groups
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Mar 13, 2023 | 4 min read
The findings could help researchers understand why some individuals are more vulnerable to deadly Chagas disease.
A cross-section of mouse brain showing the locus coeruleus in fluorescent green
Hormone Sobers Up Drunken Mice: Study
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Mar 8, 2023 | 3 min read
A hormone naturally induced by alcohol consumption accelerates the recovery of mice after binge drinking by activating neurons involved in arousal and alertness.
neuron surrounded by immune cells
Meningitis Bacteria Trigger Headaches, Then Sneak Into the Brain
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Mar 6, 2023 | 3 min read
Researchers find that bacteria stimulate a headache-causing pain pathway to suppress the immune system and infect the brain. 
Microscopy image of blue stained cohesin proteins.
Mutated Cohesin Throws DNA Splicing out of Whack, Resulting in Cancer
Shafaq Zia | Mar 3, 2023 | 2 min read
Cohesin mutations cause dysregulations in alternative splicing, contributing to tumor initiation and progression, a study finds. 
