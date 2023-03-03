News Brief

Subscribe
Deleting a Gene Quells a Pesky Cheese-Destroying Fungus
Deleting a Gene Quells a Pesky Cheese-Destroying Fungus
Tasmanian Devils Face Threats from Rapidly Evolving Facial Cancers
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Jun 30, 2023
| 3 min read
A genetic study tracked the evolution of two transmissible cancers currently ravaging populations of Tasmanian devils.
Stress Increases Biological Age, But Recovery Can Revert It
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD
| Apr 21, 2023
| 2 min read
A new study relying on DNA methylation clocks suggests that the biological age of mouse and human cells can fluctuate in response to stressful events.
New Brain Network Connecting Mind and Body Discovered
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Apr 19, 2023
| 4 min read
A new brain network responsible for complex movements may upend what we know about neural maps in primary motor areas
Bacterial Tractor Beams Bring Radiation to Tumors
Rachael Moeller Gorman
| Apr 17, 2023
| 3 min read
Colonizing tumors with engineered bacteria may allow researchers to target sites currently inaccessible to radionuclide therapy.
How Cells in the Skin Team Up To Fight Pathogens
Rachael Moeller Gorman
| Apr 12, 2023
| 4 min read
Immune cells and pain neurons form complex partnerships to protect our bodies from pathogens, new research reveals.
“Cryptic Transcription”: How Aging Cells Express Fragments of Genes
Kamal Nahas, PhD
| Apr 6, 2023
| 4 min read
Aging cells with weakened gene regulation spuriously transcribe RNAs, but their impact on health and longevity still needs to be examined.
Self-Charging Battery Battles Tumors in Mice
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Apr 4, 2023
| 3 min read
A battery that charges itself in salty fluids starves tumors of oxygen, helping improve some drugs treat cancer, a study finds.
New Synthetic
E. coli
Is Immune to Bacteriophage Infection
Anna Napolitano, PhD
| Mar 30, 2023
| 3 min read
Self-contained synthetic
E. coli
resistant to viral infection could prove invaluable to the biotechnology industry by increasing product consistency and reducing safety concerns.
COVID-19 Infections May Reshape Genetic Landscape
Holly Barker, PhD
| Mar 30, 2023
| 3 min read
SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers structural changes in the host cell’s DNA, which provide a molecular explanation for long COVID, a new study suggests.
Translation of “Jumping Genes” Creates Cancer Therapy Targets
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Mar 29, 2023
| 4 min read
Researchers find many tumor-specific antigens form when cancer genes and transposable elements link up.
A Protein-Rich Diet Helps Mice and Flies Sleep More Soundly: Study
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD
| Mar 24, 2023
| 3 min read
The effect appears to be mediated by a gut-secreted peptide that signals to neurons in the brain that modulate the response to mechanical vibrations.
2023 Brain Prize Awarded for Research on Synaptic Plasticity
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Mar 23, 2023
| 3 min read
The Lundbeck Foundation announces an international cohort of neuroscientists have collectively won the €1.3 million Brain Prize.
hCINAP Protein Key to Cellular Senescence: Study
Patience Asanga
| Mar 23, 2023
| 3 min read
The authors claim that by preventing the formation of senescent cells, the protein could delay aging, but experts are skeptical.
Gut Bacterium Linked to Depression in Premenopause
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD
| Mar 17, 2023
| 2 min read
The opportunistic pathogen
Klebsiella aerogenes
degrades estradiol and induces depressive-like behavior in mice, a study finds.
Gut Bacteria Help T Cells Heal Muscle: Study
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Mar 14, 2023
| 4 min read
Regulatory T cells in the colon travel to muscles to promote wound healing in mice, raising questions about how antibiotics may impact injury recovery.
Parasite Drove Natural Selection in Amazonian Indigenous Groups
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Mar 13, 2023
| 4 min read
The findings could help researchers understand why some individuals are more vulnerable to deadly Chagas disease.
Hormone Sobers Up Drunken Mice: Study
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD
| Mar 8, 2023
| 3 min read
A hormone naturally induced by alcohol consumption accelerates the recovery of mice after binge drinking by activating neurons involved in arousal and alertness.
Meningitis Bacteria Trigger Headaches, Then Sneak Into the Brain
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Mar 6, 2023
| 3 min read
Researchers find that bacteria stimulate a headache-causing pain pathway to suppress the immune system and infect the brain.
Mutated Cohesin Throws DNA Splicing out of Whack, Resulting in Cancer
Shafaq Zia
| Mar 3, 2023
| 2 min read
Cohesin mutations cause dysregulations in alternative splicing, contributing to tumor initiation and progression, a study finds.
