ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Mastering Cell Culture Liquid Handling
Explore a comprehensive guide to pipetting best practices.
Mastering Cell Culture Liquid Handling
Mastering Cell Culture Liquid Handling
Explore a comprehensive guide to pipetting best practices.
Explore a comprehensive guide to pipetting best practices.
Home
Subjects
pipettes
pipettes
Revolutionizing Laboratory Work with Connected Electronic Pipettes
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Sep 26, 2023
| 1 min read
Joni Åke and Sandra Söderholm will share how researchers can use electronic pipettes to improve accuracy and accelerate research results.
Simplifying Liquid Handling Workflows with Automation
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Eppendorf
| Aug 21, 2023
| 3 min read
Learn about the legacy of liquid handling in molecular breakthroughs and how effortless automation enables more accurate and precise research processes.
Tips and Tricks for Improving Laboratory Ergonomics
Melissa Afterman, MS, CPE
| Aug 16, 2023
| 4 min read
Proper ergonomics minimizes risk factors in the laboratory to optimize individuals’ performance and well-being.
Relieving the Pipetting Toll for Better Results
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and BRANDTECH Scientific
| Mar 13, 2023
| 3 min read
Scientists use an automated liquid handling station to ensure consistency across a range of experiments.
Automated Pipetting for Effortless DNA Library Normalization
INTEGRA BIOSCIENCE
| Oct 14, 2022
| 1 min read
How robotics and automation provide a streamlined, consistent, and precise solution.
Best Practices for Analytical Sample Preparation
Sartorius
| Sep 22, 2022
| 1 min read
How to obtain high-quality samples
Streamlining Pharma Quality Control Workflows with Best Practices
Sartorius
| Sep 22, 2022
| 1 min read
A concise guide to maintaining compliance standards for pipetting
Eat, Sleep, Pipette, Repeat: Strategies for Pipetting Success
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Aug 31, 2022
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Tom Bentivegna will discuss best pipetting practices for optimizing workflow and data reliability.
How to Eliminate Common Pipetting Errors
Avidien
| Jun 13, 2022
| 1 min read
Learn about common pipetting errors and how to avoid them for more repeatable experimental results.
Automating NGS Library Prep
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Eppendorf
| Apr 12, 2022
| 3 min read
Liquid handlers specialized for next-generation sequencing (NGS) automate nucleic acid extraction and library preparation from microbiome samples.
Improving Reproducibility with Automated Liquid Handling
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Eppendorf
| Oct 14, 2021
| 2 min read
Automated liquid handling reduces manual labor and improves precision, reproducibility, and throughput.
Safeguarding Precious Cell Lines from Mycoplasma Contamination
Sartorius
| Sep 2, 2021
| 1 min read
Discover typical routes of mycoplasma contamination and strategies to prevent contamination in the cell culture room.
The Benefits of Electronic Pipettes for RT-PCR
Sartorius
| Aug 24, 2021
| 1 min read
A fully electronic pipette improves results by reducing variance and user fatigue.
Accelerating qPCR Set-Up with Automated Pipetting
INTEGRA BIOSCIENCE
| Jul 23, 2021
| 1 min read
How electronic pipettes and pipetting robots can streamline qPCR set-up for faster and more reproducible results
Transforming Multichannel Pipettes
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Eppendorf
| Jun 15, 2021
| 2 min read
Multichannel pipettes with adjustable tip spacing increase the efficiency and reproducibility of high-throughput experiments.
Supply Shortages Hit Life Science Labs Hard
Shawna Williams
| Apr 21, 2021
| 6 min read
The pandemic continues to make it difficult for researchers to get reagents and other materials in high demand for COVID-19 research and testing, threatening experiments’ progress and scientists’ careers.
The Importance of Good Pipetting Practices
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Dec 4, 2020
| 1 min read
Good pipetting practices ease researcher burdens and boost data reproducibility.
Traceable, Reliable, and Reproducible Science: TRACKMAN® Connected
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Oct 22, 2020
| 1 min read
TRACKMAN® Connected is a tablet with accessories and apps that makes pipetting faster and more verifiable, which improves reliability, traceability, and reproducibility at the bench.
Technology that Tracks, Shares, and Protects your Data – TRACKMAN® Connected
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Aug 26, 2020
| 1 min read
With TRACKMAN® Connected, researchers can track their pipetting steps, conveniently share their work with collaborators, and securely protect their data. Learn more at
www.gilson.com/gilson-connect
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT