Traditional Techniques, New Applications
Researchers harness the power of familiar methods to advance science.
Traditional Techniques, New Applications
Traditional Techniques, New Applications
Researchers harness the power of familiar methods to advance science.
Researchers harness the power of familiar methods to advance science.
Home
Subjects
qPCR
qPCR
Insights into qPCR: Protocol, Detection Methods, and Analysis
Tanuka Biswas, PhD
| Nov 8, 2023
| 6 min read
Learn about quantitative PCR (qPCR), including its fundamentals, common applications, modes of detection, and key quantification methods.
qPCR
:
Driving Wastewater Surveillance for Infectious Disease
Nathan Ni, PhD
| Oct 30, 2023
| 3 min read
Natalie Knox and the Public Health Agency of Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory are helping establish a national qPCR-driven wastewater surveillance network for SARS-CoV-2 and other diseases.
Directing Superior Reagents for Better PCR Results
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and MilliporeSigma
| Oct 2, 2023
| 3 min read
Directed evolution approaches are creating new reagents to help a tried-and-true technique reach new heights.
Integrating Technologies into Neurodegenerative Disease Research
Thermo Fisher Scientific
| Jun 6, 2023
| 1 min read
Genetic analysis techniques give researchers the power to better understand, detect, and treat disease.
Cell-Free DNA in Clinical Diagnostics
Tecan
| Mar 29, 2023
| 1 min read
Advancements in measuring DNA in bodily fluids create new opportunities for understanding disease.
The Components of Effective qPCR
Bio-Rad
| Mar 27, 2023
| 1 min read
Putting the pieces together for molecular diagnostics and infectious disease research
The Genetics of Cancer Risk
Thermo Fisher Scientific
| Feb 3, 2023
| 1 min read
Learn how to discover cancer biomarkers with genomics.
Real-Time PCR Tips and Tricks
Analytik Jena
| Jan 19, 2023
| 1 min read
Strategies to overcome common qPCR challenges
Advancing CAR T Cell Research and Development
Bio-Rad
| Oct 20, 2022
| 1 min read
How to develop the best CAR T cell product for preclinical use.
Quality Control for In Vitro Transcription RNA Synthesis
Agilent
| Aug 25, 2022
| 1 min read
Parallel capillary electrophoresis is an extremely sensitive, reliable, and high throughput method for checking RNA synthesis quality.
Streamlining qPCR Through Standardization
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Bio-Rad Laboratories
| May 4, 2022
| 1 min read
The importance of standardization for research and diagnostic result reproducibility
The Components of Effective qPCR
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Bio-Rad Laboratories
| Apr 18, 2022
| 1 min read
Putting the pieces together for molecular diagnostics and infectious disease research
Viral Nucleic Acid Purification in a Single Spin
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and MilliporeSigma
| Apr 6, 2022
| 3 min read
A simple nucleic acid extraction approach quickly purifies genomic viral RNA and DNA while minimizing cross-contamination risks.
A Better Way to Perform PCR
Bio-Rad Laboratories
| Mar 23, 2022
| 1 min read
Researchers turn to ddPCR for accurate nucleic acid quantification during biotherapeutic development.
Empower RNA Research
Agilent
| Mar 10, 2022
| 1 min read
Automated electrophoresis instruments perform reliable RNA sample quality control and fragment analysis.
Thinking Digital: When qPCR Doesn’t Make the Cut
The Creative Services Team in collaboration with Bio-Rad Laboratories
| Oct 20, 2021
| 1 min read
Bio-Rad experts Eddy van Collenburg and Jörg Bantin will discuss where your research can greatly benefit from using ddPCR rather than qPCR, as well as how to ensure a seamless transition to ddPCR.
Finetuning RT-qPCR Workflows to Reliably Detect SARS-CoV-2
LGC Biosearch Technologies
| Sep 14, 2021
| 1 min read
An integrated guide to maximize RT-qPCR success rates for viral detection assays
Accelerating qPCR Set-Up with Automated Pipetting
INTEGRA BIOSCIENCE
| Jul 23, 2021
| 1 min read
How electronic pipettes and pipetting robots can streamline qPCR set-up for faster and more reproducible results
Biosurveillance for Viral Infections
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Tecan
| Jun 8, 2021
| 1 min read
Scientists use ELISAs to assess the immunity and etiology of immune responses to coronavirus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
