Conceptual colorful illustration of scientists working with bioreactors and other laboratory equipment.
  transfection

Hijacking Viruses: Optimizing Lentivirus-Based Cell Engineering
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Dec 19, 2023 | 1 min read
Filippo Rossignoli discusses the challenges he faced when employing lentiviruses to produce immunotherapies and how he overcame these obstacles.
Learn What to Keep in Mind When Creating Transgenic Rodent Models
Designing Transgenic Rodent Models: Key Considerations
Taconic | Sep 19, 2023 | 1 min read
Learn about the advantages and disadvantages of random integration and targeted approaches for creating transgenic models.
Cell division abstract image
Versatile and Sustainable: Cell Counting for the 21st Century
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and DeNovix Inc. | Mar 23, 2023 | 3 min read
Discover how the latest cell counting technology is reshaping a mundane task for the future.
Discover How to Verify Plasmid Quality with the Agilent Fragment Analyzer System
Analyzing Plasmids with Automated Electrophoresis
Agilent | Mar 13, 2023 | 1 min read
Verifying plasmid quality is critical for molecular biology and biomanufacturing applications.
Learn How Researchers Make the Most of Viral Vectors for Gene Therapy
Viral Vector Platforms for Gene Therapy
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Feb 9, 2023 | 1 min read
In both the laboratory and clinic, scientists harness viral genetic transfer capabilities to develop gene therapies that modulate cellular function.
Learn how to develop robust cell therapy workflows
Non-viral Transfection for Cell Therapy and Beyond
Thermo Fisher Scientific | Feb 1, 2023 | 1 min read
With advancements in electroporation systems, researchers have better options for introducing nucleic acids into cells.
How to Produce Successful Viral Vectors
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 23, 2022 | 1 min read
Learn how to be successful with transfection parameters, cell culture considerations, and assessment methodology when producing viral vectors.
Learn about establishing a Gene Therapy Manufacturing Strategy&nbsp;
Considerations for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Strategies
Thermo Fisher Scientific | Oct 24, 2022 | 1 min read
Discover tips for setting up and optimizing adeno-associated virus production.
Fluorescent microscopy images of cells after being transfected.
Universal Transfection Reagents: Improving Efficiency and Decreasing Cell Toxicity
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team, MilliporeSigma, and Roche | Oct 5, 2022 | 4 min read
Researchers optimize their transfection protocols with the ideal transfection reagent that has multiple applications, low cytotoxicity, and high transfection efficiency.
To flag neurons that have experienced genotoxic stress, researchers developed an in vivo sensor using an adeno-associated viral vector, called PRISM. Because a cell&rsquo;s DNA damage response (DDR)&mdash;which activates in response to stressors such as environmental toxins or the buildup of misfolded proteins&mdash;also responds to invading pathogens, PRISM has an easier time transfecting cells whose damage response mechanisms are preoccupied with existing DNA damage. Once inside, the virus hijacks the neuron&rsquo;s DNA replication machinery, which reverts an engineered frameshift mutation in the virus and thereby prompts the production of a fluorescent protein that can be observed via microscopy.
Infographic: DNA Damage Viewed with Unprecedented Clarity
Amanda Heidt | Aug 15, 2022 | 2 min read
A new genetic sensor called PRISM makes use of a host cell’s DNA replication machinery to trigger fluorescence in neurons with damaged DNA.
Broken DNA
DNA Damage Viewed with Unprecedented Clarity
Amanda Heidt | Aug 15, 2022 | 3 min read
A new tool called PRISM draws on virus-host interactions and a DNA repair pathway to help researchers visualize how cellular stress may contribute to neurodegenerative disease.
Discover how innovation boosts clinical manufacturing efficiency
Innovating Cell Therapy
Thermo Fisher Scientific | Aug 8, 2022 | 1 min read
A closed and scalable electroporation system is an example of how innovation can boost clinical manufacturing efficiency.
3d render illustration of Single strand ribonucleic acid.
Message in a Bottle: Developing mRNA Therapeutics
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Mirus Bio | Jul 11, 2022 | 3 min read
A high efficiency, low toxicity method for direct RNA delivery into cells.
Learn how to develop robust cell therapy workflows
A Faster, Scalable Electroporation System for Cell Therapies
Thermo Fisher Scientific | Jun 23, 2022 | 1 min read
Developing cellular therapeutics with an automated transfection platform.
Technique Talk: Cell Transfection Techniques
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 2, 2021 | 1 min read
Learn how to overcome common transfection challenges and optimize gene delivery.
800x560-thermo-october
A Scalable Process to Efficiently Manufacture Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific | Oct 28, 2021 | 3 min read
An optimized AAV production system allows researchers to consistently generate high virus titers.
Identifying Antibodies that Target Membrane Proteins in Their Native Conformations
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with OXGENE | May 10, 2021 | 2 min read
A new mammalian display platform enhances antibody discovery for challenging protein targets.
Securing the Antibody Supply Chain through Recombinant Antibody Technology: A COVID-19 Case Study
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Sartorius Corporation | Mar 29, 2021 | 1 min read
Nicholas Hutchings will discuss how recombinant antibody technology can speed up the response to a pandemic.
Optimizing Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Manufacturing
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with OXGENE | Feb 16, 2021 | 2 min read
Scientists wield nature’s power to optimize adeno-associated virus (AAV) production and maximize gene therapy safety.
