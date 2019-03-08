ADVERTISEMENT
Orange rod-shaped bacteria over a red and purple background.
Macrophages Curtail Tuberculosis
Two autophagy genes work together to stop Mycobacterium tuberculosis dead in its tracks.
Macrophages Curtail Tuberculosis
Macrophages Curtail Tuberculosis

Two autophagy genes work together to stop Mycobacterium tuberculosis dead in its tracks.

Two autophagy genes work together to stop Mycobacterium tuberculosis dead in its tracks.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. tuberculosis

tuberculosis

Illustration showing rod-shaped Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria in the lungs of a person with tuberculosis
Delayed T cell Response Allows Tuberculosis to Gain Foothold in Monkeys
Anna Napolitano, PhD | Jun 1, 2022 | 5 min read
The results could help guide the design of new vaccines for the disease.
A drawing portraying the black silhouette of Pompeii buildings with Mount Vesuvius and the sky behind them
First Human Genome Sequenced from Ancient Pompeii
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | May 26, 2022 | 4 min read
The genome is from a male who was likely in his late thirties when the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption occurred. The analyses suggest he is related to the diverse Imperial Roman population of the time, and that he may have suffered from spinal tuberculosis.
The Scientist's LabTalk - Episode 3
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Halting the Tuberculosis Epidemic with Research and Diagnostics: A Conversation with David Alland
sign reading "bio-security precautions, no unauthorized personnel"
Opinion: Coronavirus and Regulating Access to High-Risk Pathogens
Michael Parker, Shreya Kalra, and Bryce Kassalow | Feb 10, 2022 | 10+ min read
Overbearing restrictions on research into toxins and pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2 could undermine public health and security in the long run.
Illustration of the BCG vaccine and resulting immune response
Infographic: TB Vaccines in the Pipeline Take Varied Approaches
Anthony King | Jul 1, 2021 | 3 min read
More than a dozen vaccines for tuberculosis are currently being tested in clinical trials. Some use whole bacteria as BCG does, while others deliver protein subunits or genetic material carried by viral vectors.  
False-colored micrograph of Mycobacterium tuberculosis
Tuberculosis: The Forgotten Pandemic
Anthony King | Jul 1, 2021 | 10+ min read
This month marks the 100-year anniversary of BCG, still the only approved vaccine against the lethal pathogen. But there are new vaccines for this wily foe on the horizon.
Bile and Potatoes, 1921
Jef Akst | Apr 1, 2021 | 3 min read
One hundred years after its invention, BCG has stood the test of time as a vaccine against tuberculosis.
AI-Assisted Cough Tracking Could Help Detect the Next Pandemic
Max Kozlov | Dec 6, 2020 | 7 min read
Some researchers have turned their focus to artificial intelligence to study an underused symptom common to most respiratory pathogens—cough.
Infographic: How Vaccines Train Innate Immunity
Shawna Williams | Nov 1, 2020 | 1 min read
A recent study elucidates some of the changes that occur in the body after inoculation with a tuberculosis vaccine.
How Some Vaccines Protect Against More than Their Targets
Shawna Williams | Nov 1, 2020 | 10+ min read
As researchers test existing vaccines for nonspecific protection against COVID-19, immunologists are working to understand how some inoculations protect against pathogens they weren’t designed to fend off.
bcg tuberculosis tb sars-cov-2 covid-19 coronavirus pandemic vaccine nonspecific effects trained immunity innate immune system response
An Old TB Vaccine Finds New Life in Coronavirus Trials
Anthony King | May 4, 2020 | 8 min read
Studies are underway to test whether giving a shot of BCG vaccine could protect doctors and nurses against COVID-19.
Artificial Intelligence Discovers Potent Antibiotic
Amy Schleunes | Feb 22, 2020 | 2 min read
Researchers used a machine-learning platform to test more than 100 million molecules for antibacterial activity.
Experimental TB Vaccine Partially Effective: Study
Ashley Yeager | Oct 30, 2019 | 2 min read
Tested in patients with the latent form of tuberculosis, the vaccine prevented the development of the active form of infection in 50 percent more individuals compared with unvaccinated patients.
Triage Test for Tuberculosis Spots Infections Within an Hour
Ruth Williams | Oct 23, 2019 | 4 min read
An early-stage, blood-based assay shows potential as a method for sorting patients with suspected TB from those with other respiratory illnesses.
First New Tuberculosis Drug Approved in 50 Years
Jef Akst | Aug 15, 2019 | 2 min read
The US Food and Drug Administration green lights a therapy for an extreme form of multidrug resistant TB.
Genetically Modified Viral Cocktail Treats Deadly Bacteria in Teen
Ashley Yeager | May 8, 2019 | 2 min read
Tweaking the genomes of two phages and combining them with a third phage helped to clear a persistent Mycobacterium infection in the patient.
immunotherapy treatment may cause latent infections of Mycobacterium tuberculosis to flare up in cancer patients
Tuberculosis Can Emerge After Cancer Immunotherapy
Ashley Yeager | Apr 1, 2019 | 4 min read
At least a handful of patients have developed active TB after receiving cancer treatment designed to boost the immune system’s antitumor response.
Opinion: Why Warthogs Are Useful in Figuring Out How Bovine TB Spreads
Eduard Roos | Mar 12, 2019 | 4 min read
The information we’ve gathered showed us that warthogs can be used as disease sentinels, avoiding the need to resort to testing valuable or endangered animals.
Lab in South African “Township” to Sample TB from Breathed Air
Linda Nordling | Mar 8, 2019 | 5 min read
A new facility located in a congested community with high tuberculosis rates brings basic science and cutting edge techniques into the heart of disease circulation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT