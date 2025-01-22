WebinarsTS Journal Club / TS Webinar series / Technique Talks / TS LabTools
Listen to the details of research in progress, explore the latest results, and learn about new tools and technologies that spark experimental ideas and pave the way to discovery.
Webinars
Trending
A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes
Plastic chemicals may harm DNA, as new research reveals how additives disrupt nematode egg formation, suggesting risks to human reproductive health.
Why Does Geosmin Smell?
Researchers shed light on why microbes make the chemicals responsible for petrichor, the earthy smell of recent rain.
Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin
Volar injections made thigh skin thicker. This therapy could potentially help prevent pressure-induced skin damage in patients using prosthetics.
Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?
Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.
Multimedia
Innovative CRISPR Applications
Discover the unique research avenues scientists are traversing with the power of genome editing.
Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing
PCR-based sterility methods can quickly and sensitively detect bacterial and fungal contamination.