Obituary

Paul Marks, Past President of MSKCC, Dies

A cancer researcher with a talent for leadership, Marks turned the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center into one of the world’s foremost oncology research institutions.

Written byCatherine Offord
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Paul Marks, a cancer researcher credited with turning Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center into a top research institution, died from pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer last week (April 28). He was 93.

As president of MSKCC from 1980 to 1999, Marks recruited many up-and-coming cancer scientists of the time, and made the molecular basis of cancer a research priority. His own work on the biology of histone deacetylases (HDACs), proteins that modify chromatin structure and gene expression, helped launch an epigenetics research arm at MSKCC and led to the development of the anticancer compound vorinostat, currently approved to treat some forms of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Born in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, in 1926, Marks lost his mother to an accident when he was around five years old. His father left Marks with relations, returning with a new wife and son five years later.

Marks went to high school in Brooklyn and was ...

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  • Catherine Offord

    After undergraduate research with spiders at the University of Oxford and graduate research with ants at Princeton University, Catherine left arthropods and academia to become a science journalist. She has worked in various guises at The Scientist since 2016. As Senior Editor, she wrote articles for the online and print publications, and edited the magazine’s Notebook, Careers, and Bio Business sections. She reports on subjects ranging from cellular and molecular biology to research misconduct and science policy. Find more of her work at her website.

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