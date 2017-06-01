Methods

Synthetic Stem Cells Regenerate Heart Tissue in Mice

These engineered “cells” were made from the secretions and membranes of human mesenchymal stem cells.

Written byDiana Kwon
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STEM “CELL” SYNTHESIS: To create synthetic mesenchymal stem cells (synMSCs), the researchers start with human bone marrow-derived MSCs (1). They combine secretions from these cells with a biodegradable polymer, poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) or PLGA, creating microparticles (2). The microparticles are then encased in cell membranes derived from human MSCs (3) to allow the synMSCs to anchor to tissues and gradually release secreted factors, mimicking real MSCs (4).© GEORGE RETSECK. REDRAWN FROM CIRC RES, doi:10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.116.310374, 2017, WITH PERMISSION

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are typically derived from adult bone marrow and fat tissue and are currently being tested in hundreds of clinical trials. They secrete proteins and other molecules that, when released to tissues, can promote regeneration, acting “like a pharmacy that provides drugs for tissues to heal,” says Ke Cheng, a biomedical engineer at North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

One limitation is that these cells need to be carefully frozen to keep them alive in storage, then defrosted, expanded, and gently maintained until used. “This process is tedious and sometimes can affect the potency of the cell,” Cheng says. He also points out that some cells will inevitably die during handling, and injecting dying or ...

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  • Diana Kwon

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    Diana is a freelance science journalist who covers the life sciences, health, and academic life. She’s a regular contributor to The Scientist and her work has appeared in several other publications, including Scientific American, Knowable, and Quanta. Diana was a former intern at The Scientist and she holds a master’s degree in neuroscience from McGill University. She’s currently based in Berlin, Germany.

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