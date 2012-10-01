ADVERTISEMENT
Sounding Out Cell Stickiness
Acoustic forces can be used to differentiate adherent from non-adherent cells.
Sounding Out Cell Stickiness
Acoustic forces can be used to differentiate adherent from non-adherent cells.
Infographic: Shaken Loose
Ruth Williams
| Dec 1, 2018
| 1 min read
How acoustic waves let researchers measure whether, and how firmly, cells are bound to a substrate
Image of the Day: Bacterial Flagella
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| May 8, 2018
| 1 min read
Real-time imaging reveals the formation of the bacterial flagella FlhA ring.
2016 Kavli Prize Winners
Tanya Lewis
| Jun 2, 2016
| 1 min read
This year’s awards honor discoveries on brain plasticity and the development of atomic force microscopy.
Observing the Nuclear Pore
Tanya Lewis
| May 2, 2016
| 1 min read
Scientists visualize nuclear pore complexes for the first time, using high-speed atomic force microscopy.
The Sooner, The Better
Nicholette Zeliadt
| Jul 1, 2014
| 8 min read
New approaches to diagnosing bacterial infections may one day allow the identification of pathogens and their antibiotic susceptibility in a matter of hours or minutes.
Snapshots of Shifting Bonds
Dan Cossins
| Jun 3, 2013
| 2 min read
Researchers use atomic force microscopy to produce stunning images of a molecule reconfiguring its atomic bonds.
Atomic Force Microscopy
Amy Maxmen
| Apr 2, 2013
| 1 min read
The new technique reveals unprecedented details of microscopic life.
Structure by Feel
Amy Maxmen
| Apr 1, 2013
| 8 min read
Applying the sensitive touch of atomic force microscopy to DNA, cells, and proteins
“Alive” and In Focus
Sarah Webb,
Knowable Magazine
| Oct 1, 2012
| 7 min read
Imaging viruses in action
