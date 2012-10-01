ADVERTISEMENT
Sounding Out Cell Stickiness
Acoustic forces can be used to differentiate adherent from non-adherent cells.
Infographic: Shaken Loose
Ruth Williams | Dec 1, 2018 | 1 min read
How acoustic waves let researchers measure whether, and how firmly, cells are bound to a substrate
Image of the Day: Bacterial Flagella
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | May 8, 2018 | 1 min read
Real-time imaging reveals the formation of the bacterial flagella FlhA ring.
2016 Kavli Prize Winners
Tanya Lewis | Jun 2, 2016 | 1 min read
This year’s awards honor discoveries on brain plasticity and the development of atomic force microscopy.
Observing the Nuclear Pore
Tanya Lewis | May 2, 2016 | 1 min read
Scientists visualize nuclear pore complexes for the first time, using high-speed atomic force microscopy.
The Sooner, The Better
Nicholette Zeliadt | Jul 1, 2014 | 8 min read
New approaches to diagnosing bacterial infections may one day allow the identification of pathogens and their antibiotic susceptibility in a matter of hours or minutes.
Snapshots of Shifting Bonds
Dan Cossins | Jun 3, 2013 | 2 min read
Researchers use atomic force microscopy to produce stunning images of a molecule reconfiguring its atomic bonds.
 
Atomic Force Microscopy
Amy Maxmen | Apr 2, 2013 | 1 min read
The new technique reveals unprecedented details of microscopic life.
Structure by Feel
Amy Maxmen | Apr 1, 2013 | 8 min read
Applying the sensitive touch of atomic force microscopy to DNA, cells, and proteins
“Alive” and In Focus
Sarah Webb, Knowable Magazine | Oct 1, 2012 | 7 min read
Imaging viruses in action
