Science Snapshot

Image of the Day: Digital Adaptation

A bird leg with one super-long toe is something paleontologists say they’ve never seen before.

Written byChia-Yi Hou
| 1 min read
fossil fossilized bird foot leg toe super long extra longest paleontology discovery
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
1:00
Share

ABOVE: A fossilized bird in amber with a very long toe
LIDA XING

A bird leg with a super-long third toe was found fossilized in amber dating back 99 million years. The bird might have used the toe to hook food out of a tree trunk, paleontologists speculate in a study published July 11 in Current Biology. “Elongated toes are something you commonly see in arboreal animals because they need to be able to grip these branches and wrap their toes around them,” says study coauthor Jingmai O’Connor of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in a press release. “But this extreme difference in toe lengths, as far as we know, has never been seen before.”

L. Xing et al., “A new Enantiornithine bird with unusual pedal proportions found in amber,” Curr Biol, doi:10.1016/j.cub.2019.05.077, 2019.

Chia-Yi Hou is an intern at The Scientist. Email her at chou@the-scientist.com.

Interested in reading more?

Become a Member of

The Scientist Logo
Receive full access to more than 35 years of archives, as well as TS Digest, digital editions of The Scientist, feature stories, and much more!
Join for free today
Already a member? Login Here

Related Topics

Meet the Author

Share

Related Research Resources

3D liquid droplets representing spheroids

Exploring the Versatility of 3D Spheroid Models

eBook

sartorius logo
Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

Product

OHAUS Logo
An illustration of cells in culture.

Overcoming Challenges in Mammalian Shake Flask Cultures

Whitepaper

Eppendorf logo
Blue oxygen molecules on a matching blue background

Simple Low-Cost Solutions for Physioxic Cell Culture

Video

Embrient Inc. Logo
An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

3D liquid droplets representing spheroids

Exploring the Versatility of 3D Spheroid Models

sartorius logo
Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry

Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry (CDMS)

Waters
A group of intricately folded origami swans, with one soaring above, symbolizing revolutionary ideas.

Rise of the Nanorobots

Crown Bioscience Logo
Blue oxygen molecules on a matching blue background

Simple Low-Cost Solutions for Physioxic Cell Culture

Embrient Inc. Logo

Products

Product News

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?

iStock

Meet the Next Evolution of Droplet Digital™ PCR Solutions: QX Continuum Droplet Digital PCR System

Bio-Rad
Leica Biosystems Logo