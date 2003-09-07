Alexander Grimwade | Oct 19, 2003 | 2 min read
Click for larger version of graph (21K) What an eclectic collection: The Pianist, Finding Nemo, Amelie, O Brother, Where Art Thou. These were just some of the titles that 316 readers listed when telling us about their movie-viewing habits. More than half, 59%, watch a movie once or more per week. More than 90% watch movies at home on TV, videotape, or DVD. Although TV is the most popular medium for home viewing, 66% also frequent cinemas. Among our respondents, comedy, drama, and science fic