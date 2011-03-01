ADVERTISEMENT
Identifying Antibodies that Target Membrane Proteins in Their Native Conformations
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with OXGENE
| May 10, 2021
| 2 min read
A new mammalian display platform enhances antibody discovery for challenging protein targets.
Chemogenetics Doesn’t Work Like Many Thought
Kerry Grens
| Aug 4, 2017
| 3 min read
A study finds the so-called DREADD method of manipulating neurons using a drug called CNO actually works via clozapine.
Discoverer of G Proteins Dies
Kerry Grens
| Dec 29, 2015
| 1 min read
Nobel laureate Alfred Gilman has passed away at age 74.
Flow Cytometry On-a-Chip
Jeffrey M. Perkel
| Jun 1, 2015
| 7 min read
Novel microfluidic devices give researchers new ways to count and sort single cells.
Light-Operated Drugs
Ruth Williams
| Nov 1, 2014
| 2 min read
Scientists create a photosensitive pharmaceutical to target a glutamate receptor.
Visualizing the Ocular Microbiome
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| May 12, 2014
| 4 min read
Researchers are beginning to study in depth the largely uncharted territory of the eye’s microbial composition.
An Insoluble Problem?
Robert Michael Stroud
| May 26, 2011
| 4 min read
The challenges of crystallizing membrane proteins—and how they’re being overcome.
Bitter Pill
Richard P. Grant
| Mar 1, 2011
| 2 min read
Editor's choice in drug discovery
