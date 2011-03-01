ADVERTISEMENT
Identifying Antibodies that Target Membrane Proteins in Their Native Conformations
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with OXGENE | May 10, 2021 | 2 min read
A new mammalian display platform enhances antibody discovery for challenging protein targets.
Chemogenetics Doesn’t Work Like Many Thought
Kerry Grens | Aug 4, 2017 | 3 min read
A study finds the so-called DREADD method of manipulating neurons using a drug called CNO actually works via clozapine.
Discoverer of G Proteins Dies
Kerry Grens | Dec 29, 2015 | 1 min read
Nobel laureate Alfred Gilman has passed away at age 74.
Flow Cytometry On-a-Chip
Jeffrey M. Perkel | Jun 1, 2015 | 7 min read
Novel microfluidic devices give researchers new ways to count and sort single cells.
Light-Operated Drugs
Ruth Williams | Nov 1, 2014 | 2 min read
Scientists create a photosensitive pharmaceutical to target a glutamate receptor.
Visualizing the Ocular Microbiome
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | May 12, 2014 | 4 min read
Researchers are beginning to study in depth the largely uncharted territory of the eye’s microbial composition.
An Insoluble Problem?
Robert Michael Stroud | May 26, 2011 | 4 min read
The challenges of crystallizing membrane proteins—and how they’re being overcome.
Bitter Pill
Richard P. Grant | Mar 1, 2011 | 2 min read
Editor's choice in drug discovery
