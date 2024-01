Using a mouse model of breast cancer brain metastasis, researchers showed that tumor cells require fatty acid synthesis to grow, which offers a potential therapeutic target.

Cancer Cells Need Fatty Acids to Survive in the Brain

Cancer Cells Need Fatty Acids to Survive in the Brain

Cancer Cells Need Fatty Acids to Survive in the Brain

Using a mouse model of breast cancer brain metastasis, researchers showed that tumor cells require fatty acid synthesis to grow, which offers a potential therapeutic target.

Using a mouse model of breast cancer brain metastasis, researchers showed that tumor cells require fatty acid synthesis to grow, which offers a potential therapeutic target.