Rapid Recovery in Cell Culture Incubators
Baker and
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| May 31, 2023
| 3 min read
How to maintain cell culture conditions for enhanced sample safety.
Cell Culture Conquests: Finding and Defeating the Invisible Enemy
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and MilliporeSigma
| Dec 8, 2022
| 3 min read
Cutting-edge reagents, kits, and techniques provide a robust solution to cell culture mycoplasma contamination.
The Scientist
Speaks - DIY Cells: Understanding Life with a Synthetic Minimal Cell
Sejal Davla, PhD
| Feb 25, 2022
| 1 min read
John Glass describes why researchers constructed a synthetic unicellular organism and how it unravels the secrets of evolution.
Safeguarding Precious Cell Lines from Mycoplasma Contamination
Sartorius
| Sep 2, 2021
| 1 min read
Discover typical routes of mycoplasma contamination and strategies to prevent contamination in the cell culture room.
The Great Big Clean-Up
Kerry Grens
| Sep 1, 2015
| 10+ min read
From tossing out cross-contaminated cell lines to flagging genomic misnomers, a push is on to tidy up biomedical research.
Of Cells and Limits
Anna Azvolinsky
| Mar 1, 2015
| 9 min read
Leonard Hayflick has been unafraid to speak his mind, whether it is to upend a well-entrenched dogma or to challenge the federal government. At 86, he’s nowhere near retirement.
Organelle Architecture
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Dec 1, 2013
| 3 min read
There’s beauty in a cell’s marriage of structure and function.
Out, Damned Mycoplasma!
Kelly Rae Chi
| Dec 1, 2013
| 8 min read
Pointers for keeping your cell cultures free of mycoplasma contamination
