  3. mycoplasma

ReCO2ver&trade; CO2 incubator
Rapid Recovery in Cell Culture Incubators
Baker and The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | May 31, 2023 | 3 min read
How to maintain cell culture conditions for enhanced sample safety.
Scientist working in a biosafety cabinet
Cell Culture Conquests: Finding and Defeating the Invisible Enemy
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and MilliporeSigma | Dec 8, 2022 | 3 min read
Cutting-edge reagents, kits, and techniques provide a robust solution to cell culture mycoplasma contamination.
John Glass describes why researchers constructed a synthetic unicellular organism and how it unravels the secrets of evolution.
The Scientist Speaks - DIY Cells: Understanding Life with a Synthetic Minimal Cell
Sejal Davla, PhD | Feb 25, 2022 | 1 min read
Learn How to Reduce Mycoplasma Contamination of Cell Cultures
Safeguarding Precious Cell Lines from Mycoplasma Contamination
Sartorius | Sep 2, 2021 | 1 min read
Discover typical routes of mycoplasma contamination and strategies to prevent contamination in the cell culture room.
The Great Big Clean-Up
Kerry Grens | Sep 1, 2015 | 10+ min read
From tossing out cross-contaminated cell lines to flagging genomic misnomers, a push is on to tidy up biomedical research.
Of Cells and Limits
Anna Azvolinsky | Mar 1, 2015 | 9 min read
Leonard Hayflick has been unafraid to speak his mind, whether it is to upend a well-entrenched dogma or to challenge the federal government. At 86, he’s nowhere near retirement.
Organelle Architecture
Mary Beth Aberlin | Dec 1, 2013 | 3 min read
There’s beauty in a cell’s marriage of structure and function.
Out, Damned Mycoplasma!
Kelly Rae Chi | Dec 1, 2013 | 8 min read
Pointers for keeping your cell cultures free of mycoplasma contamination
