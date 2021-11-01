Subscribe
Opinion: Universities Must Incentivize Field-Based Research as an Equity Issue
Jessica C. Thompson
| Dec 22, 2022
| 6 min read
Female and minority-identifying researchers face extra challenges in becoming field project leaders. Universities should be providing equivalent numbers of solutions.
Opinion: In Publishing, Don’t Make the Perfect the Enemy of the Good
Hilal A. Lashuel
| Nov 10, 2022
| 5 min read
All members of the scientific community must commit to taking the risks needed to change how research is shared and evaluated.
Opinion: Science Needs Better Fraud Detection—And More Whistleblowers
Aman Majmudar,
Undark
| Oct 26, 2022
| 5 min read
An influential paper on amyloid protein and Alzheimer’s disease potentially fabricated data. Why did it take 16 years to flag?
Opinion: Hold Animal Use Committees Accountable for Their Failures
Lisa Jones-Engel
| Jul 27, 2022
| 7 min read
As a former committee member who now advises PETA, I believe that claims that the identities of committee members must be kept secret to protect their safety are unfounded.
Opinion: The Reproductive Technology Advances No One Asked For
John D. Loike and Alan Kadish
| Jun 22, 2022
| 4 min read
Cloning and parthenogenesis of humans wouldn’t align with bioethical principles.
Opinion: Time to Take Animal Rights Harassment More Seriously
Jim Newman
| Jun 17, 2022
| 5 min read
Two recent court rulings shine a light on the disturbing tactics used by some activists to target biomedical researchers who study animals.
Opinion: Destroy All Samples of the Smallpox Virus
Gigi Gronvall and Tara Kirk Sell
| Jun 1, 2022
| 3 min read
With a global alarm ringing because of an unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox, we should also consider a different but closely related viral threat.
Opinion: Biological Science Rejects the Sex Binary, and That’s Good for Humanity
Agustín Fuentes
| May 12, 2022
| 5 min read
Evidence from various sciences reveals that there are diverse ways of being male, female, or both. An anthropologist argues that embracing these truths will help humans flourish.
Opinion: Another Species of Hominin May Still Be Alive
Gregory Forth
| Apr 18, 2022
| 4 min read
Do members of
Homo floresiensis
still inhabit the Indonesian island where their fossils helped identify a new human species fewer than 20 years ago?
Opinion: Climate Change Is Dangerous to Your Health
Mark Kessel and Rick Elbaum
| Apr 4, 2022
| 5 min read
In addition to causing more frequent natural disasters, global warming can have long-term health effects, which range from heat stress to mosquito-borne disease.
Opinion: Can Science Capture Love?
Anna Machin
| Mar 14, 2022
| 4 min read
Researchers who study the phenomenon in humans should incorporate subjective experiences into data on love.
Editorial: When Will This Pandemic Officially End?
Bob Grant
| Mar 11, 2022
| 4 min read
And does it even matter?
Opinion: How to Confront Anti-Science Sentiment
Bill Sullivan
| Mar 1, 2022
| 5 min read
Reaching a science skeptic is not a matter of credentials; it’s a matter of heart.
Opinion: Coronavirus and Regulating Access to High-Risk Pathogens
Michael Parker, Shreya Kalra, and Bryce Kassalow
| Feb 10, 2022
| 10+ min read
Overbearing restrictions on research into toxins and pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2 could undermine public health and security in the long run.
Opinion: What COVID-19 Has Taught Us About the Importance of Testing
Mark Kessel
| Feb 1, 2022
| 5 min read
The pandemic has yielded many lessons. One is that adequate and well-distributed diagnostics are key to battling disease outbreaks.
Opinion: Teach Philosophy of Science in High School
Nicholas Friedman and Stephen Esser
| Jan 17, 2022
| 4 min read
The pandemic
has revealed the importance of preparing students to critically evaluate the conceptual foundations and real-world impact of science.
Opinion: Going Beyond Seed Banks
Helen Anne Curry
| Jan 17, 2022
| 5 min read
Rethinking why and how we conserve crop genetic diversity
Opinion: Dismantling Anti-vaccine Rhetoric on Social Media
Federico Germani and Nikola Biller-Andorno
| Jan 4, 2022
| 5 min read
Can requiring users of Facebook and other platforms to pass critical thinking tests stem the tide of widely disseminated misinformation?
Opinion: The Problem with Preprints
Michael Mullins
| Nov 1, 2021
| 4 min read
Preprints can be valuable additions to the scientific literature. But we must start seeing them as perishable commodities rather than akin to peer-reviewed, published studies.
