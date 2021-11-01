ADVERTISEMENT
Illustration of a box opening with money inside
Opinion: A Call for Open Funding Procedures
How funders can improve transparency to foster efficiency and diversity in research
A drone image of a field site with researchers
Opinion: Universities Must Incentivize Field-Based Research as an Equity Issue
Jessica C. Thompson | Dec 22, 2022 | 6 min read
Female and minority-identifying researchers face extra challenges in becoming field project leaders. Universities should be providing equivalent numbers of solutions.
multiple sets of hands putting gears together on tabletop
Opinion: In Publishing, Don’t Make the Perfect the Enemy of the Good
Hilal A. Lashuel | Nov 10, 2022 | 5 min read
All members of the scientific community must commit to taking the risks needed to change how research is shared and evaluated.
magnifying glass in front of a stack of paper
Opinion: Science Needs Better Fraud Detection—And More Whistleblowers
Aman Majmudar, Undark | Oct 26, 2022 | 5 min read
An influential paper on amyloid protein and Alzheimer’s disease potentially fabricated data. Why did it take 16 years to flag?
white rat on black background
Opinion: Hold Animal Use Committees Accountable for Their Failures
Lisa Jones-Engel | Jul 27, 2022 | 7 min read
As a former committee member who now advises PETA, I believe that claims that the identities of committee members must be kept secret to protect their safety are unfounded.
Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V computer keyboard button with cable isolated on white background
Opinion: The Reproductive Technology Advances No One Asked For
John D. Loike and Alan Kadish | Jun 22, 2022 | 4 min read
Cloning and parthenogenesis of humans wouldn’t align with bioethical principles.
A line of people wearing monkey masks and holding signs stand along a street
Opinion: Time to Take Animal Rights Harassment More Seriously
Jim Newman | Jun 17, 2022 | 5 min read
Two recent court rulings shine a light on the disturbing tactics used by some activists to target biomedical researchers who study animals.
A transmission electron microscopic image of a tissue section containing variola virus particles, the pathogen responsible for causing smallpox in humans
Opinion: Destroy All Samples of the Smallpox Virus
Gigi Gronvall and Tara Kirk Sell | Jun 1, 2022 | 3 min read
With a global alarm ringing because of an unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox, we should also consider a different but closely related viral threat.
mixing blue and pink smoke, symbolic of the muddled boundaries between sexes
Opinion: Biological Science Rejects the Sex Binary, and That’s Good for Humanity
Agustín Fuentes | May 12, 2022 | 5 min read
Evidence from various sciences reveals that there are diverse ways of being male, female, or both. An anthropologist argues that embracing these truths will help humans flourish.
Between Ape and Human book cover
Opinion: Another Species of Hominin May Still Be Alive
Gregory Forth | Apr 18, 2022 | 4 min read
Do members of Homo floresiensis still inhabit the Indonesian island where their fossils helped identify a new human species fewer than 20 years ago?
Illustration of the Earth heating up
Opinion: Climate Change Is Dangerous to Your Health
Mark Kessel and Rick Elbaum | Apr 4, 2022 | 5 min read
In addition to causing more frequent natural disasters, global warming can have long-term health effects, which range from heat stress to mosquito-borne disease.
Book cover of Why We Love: The New Science Behind Our Closest Relationships
Opinion: Can Science Capture Love?
Anna Machin | Mar 14, 2022 | 4 min read
Researchers who study the phenomenon in humans should incorporate subjective experiences into data on love.
old-fashioned, black and white alarm clock with words "the end"
Editorial: When Will This Pandemic Officially End?
Bob Grant | Mar 11, 2022 | 4 min read
And does it even matter?
TK
Opinion: How to Confront Anti-Science Sentiment
Bill Sullivan | Mar 1, 2022 | 5 min read
Reaching a science skeptic is not a matter of credentials; it’s a matter of heart.
sign reading "bio-security precautions, no unauthorized personnel"
Opinion: Coronavirus and Regulating Access to High-Risk Pathogens
Michael Parker, Shreya Kalra, and Bryce Kassalow | Feb 10, 2022 | 10+ min read
Overbearing restrictions on research into toxins and pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2 could undermine public health and security in the long run.
Illustration of man receiving a COVID test.
Opinion: What COVID-19 Has Taught Us About the Importance of Testing
Mark Kessel | Feb 1, 2022 | 5 min read
The pandemic has yielded many lessons. One is that adequate and well-distributed diagnostics are key to battling disease outbreaks.
teacher in front of a classroom
Opinion: Teach Philosophy of Science in High School
Nicholas Friedman and Stephen Esser | Jan 17, 2022 | 4 min read
The pandemic has revealed the importance of preparing students to critically evaluate the conceptual foundations and real-world impact of science.
Cover of Endangered Maize by Helen Anne Curry
Opinion: Going Beyond Seed Banks
Helen Anne Curry | Jan 17, 2022 | 5 min read
Rethinking why and how we conserve crop genetic diversity
Social media illustration
Opinion: Dismantling Anti-vaccine Rhetoric on Social Media
Federico Germani and Nikola Biller-Andorno | Jan 4, 2022 | 5 min read
Can requiring users of Facebook and other platforms to pass critical thinking tests stem the tide of widely disseminated misinformation?
Illustration depicting peers reviewing a paper
Opinion: The Problem with Preprints
Michael Mullins | Nov 1, 2021 | 4 min read
Preprints can be valuable additions to the scientific literature. But we must start seeing them as perishable commodities rather than akin to peer-reviewed, published studies.
