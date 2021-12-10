ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
September 2024, Issue 2
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
September 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Video
Video
From the Expert: Júlia Crispim da Fontoura on 3D Cell Cultures
The Scientist
| May 22, 2024
| 1 min read
Júlia Crispim da Fontoura explains how researchers grow different types of 3D cell cultures.
Programmed Cell Death
The Scientist
| Mar 4, 2024
| 1 min read
Multicellular organisms can self-destruct their cells through a variety of mechanisms.
From the Expert: Machine Learning and Artificial Neural Networks
The Scientist
| Mar 1, 2024
| 1 min read
Grace Lindsay explains machine learning and describes how artificial neural networks mimic the architecture of brain neurons to learn from and process data.
End-to-End Sample Management
Eppendorf
| Feb 14, 2024
| 1 min read
Learn how to improve ultra-low temperature sample management with innovative digital solutions for each step of storage.
From the Expert: Click Chemistry and Bioorthogonal Applications
The Scientist
| Feb 13, 2024
| 1 min read
Carolyn Bertozzi discusses her recent work on targeted degradation therapies that rely on bioorthogonal chemistry.
Science Summarized: Smart Labs Connect Scientists, Instruments, and Data
The Scientist
and MilliporeSigma
| Jun 29, 2023
| 1 min read
Smart laboratory instruments are intuitively-designed ergonomic tools that support greater connectivity and productivity.
Important Players for a Successful PCR
The Scientist
and MilliporeSigma
| Apr 20, 2023
| 1 min read
Learn about other PCR components—beyond the polymerase—that are essential for optimal results.
Science Summarized: The Mosaic Brain
The Scientist
| Apr 13, 2023
| 1 min read
Mutations that accumulate as one ages contribute to various neurological disorders.
Science Summarized: Putting Cells in Spatial Context
The Scientist
and Canopy Biosciences
| Apr 13, 2023
| 1 min read
Dive deeper into tissue samples with high resolution, high-plex spatial phenotyping.
Using Target Enrichment for More Powerful Next-Generation Sequencing
Arbor Biosciences
| Dec 13, 2022
| 1 min read
Discover the benefits of targeted sequencing!
Cooking up the Perfect PCR Reaction
MilliporeSigma
| Sep 13, 2022
| 1 min read
Discover how to obtain optimal PCR results by selecting the right DNA polymerase and optimizing the reaction buffer.
Targeted Next-Generation Sequencing with myBaits
Arbor Biosciences
| Aug 11, 2022
| 1 min read
Hybridization-based capture can provide target enrichment for more powerful next-generation sequencing.
Optimizing Reproducibility in Flow Cytometry
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
| Jun 1, 2022
| 1 min read
Explore real solutions for single cell research.
Extracellular Vesicles: Applications and Potential
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
| May 13, 2022
| 1 min read
Explore why extracellular vesicles are attractive candidates for new therapeutic approaches.
Five Key Components for a Successful PCR
MilliporeSigma
| Apr 6, 2022
| 1 min read
Fixing a PCR might be as simple as adjusting a component or two
The Advantages of 3-D Cell Culture
MilliporeSigma
| Mar 29, 2022
| 1 min read
3-D cell culture narrows the gap between in vitro and in vivo.
Are Your Cell Lines What You Think They Are?
MilliporeSigma
| Mar 29, 2022
| 1 min read
Learn how to identify contamination and authenticate your cell lines.
Why Might Cells Die or Fail to Thrive in Culture?
MilliporeSigma
| Mar 29, 2022
| 1 min read
Learn more about cell culture best practices.
Quick and Reliable Plant DNA Extraction
MilliporeSigma
| Dec 22, 2021
| 1 min read
An innovative, environmentally-friendly spin kit maximizes DNA isolation.
Book Club Discussion of
Venomous
by Christie Wilcox
The Scientist
Social Club
| Dec 10, 2021
| 1 min read
The Scientist
Social Club sat down with the author.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT