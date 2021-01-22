FREE Symposium
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
1:00 - 4:00 PM, Eastern Standard Time
Rapidly developing diagnostic tests, vaccines, and antivirals, and streamlining their production and delivery is critical to combating a pandemic. Scientists in the field of synthetic biology reengineer biological organisms and use their components to accomplish new tasks in medicine, manufacturing, agriculture, and more. With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, synthetic biologists harnessed the diverse tools of their trade to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this virtual symposium, brought to you by The Scientist, an expert panel will present how synthetic biology accelerates the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and the medicinal pipeline.
Symposium program
1:10 PM – A brief message from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
John Fuller, PhD
1:20 PM – ACE2 receptor traps potently neutralize SARS-CoV-2
Anum Glasgow, PhD
1:50 PM – De novo design of SARS-CoV-2 antivirals, diagnostics, and vaccines
David Baker, PhD
2:20...
2:50 PM – Harnessing synthetic biology and deep learning to fight COVID-19
James J. Collins, PhD
3:20 PM – Open panel Q&A session
Annum Glasgow, David Baker, Pamela Silver, and James Collins will be joined by Jeff Glasgow in an open question and answer session where they will address questions posed by the audience.
Meet the speakers:
John Fuller, PhD
Commercial Product Manager for Echo Drug Discovery
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
Anum Glasgow, PhD
Postdoctoral Fellow
Laboratory of Tanja Kortemme, PhD
University of California San Francisco
David Baker, PhD
Professor of Biochemistry
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator
Director, Institute for Protein Design
University of Washington
Pamela Silver, PhD
Elliot T and Onie H Adams Professor of Biochemistry and Systems Biology
Member, Harvard University Wyss Institute of Biologically Inspired Engineering
Dept. of Systems Biology
Harvard Medical School
James J. Collins, PhD
Institute for Medical Engineering and Science
Department of Biological Engineering
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard
Wyss Institute, Harvard University
Joining the Q&A
Jeff Glasgow, PhD
Postdoctoral Fellow
Laboratory of Jim Wells, PhD
University of California San Francisco
Symposium sponsors