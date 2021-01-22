FREE Symposium

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

1:00 - 4:00 PM, Eastern Standard Time



Register Now

Rapidly developing diagnostic tests, vaccines, and antivirals, and streamlining their production and delivery is critical to combating a pandemic. Scientists in the field of synthetic biology reengineer biological organisms and use their components to accomplish new tasks in medicine, manufacturing, agriculture, and more. With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, synthetic biologists harnessed the diverse tools of their trade to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.



In this virtual symposium, brought to you by The Scientist, an expert panel will present how synthetic biology accelerates the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and the medicinal pipeline.

Symposium program

1:10 PM – A brief message from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

John Fuller, PhD

1:20 PM – ACE2 receptor traps potently neutralize SARS-CoV-2

Anum Glasgow, PhD

1:50 PM – De novo design of SARS-CoV-2 antivirals, diagnostics, and vaccines

David Baker, PhD

2:20...